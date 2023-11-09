Former Halifax-area school principal pleads not guilty to historical sex offence

The lawyer for former elementary school principal Steve Hutchins entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of his client during a brief appearance in Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday.

The plea relates to a single charge of sexual assault, which allegedly happened against a child in the Lucasville area of Halifax in the early 1990s.

Hutchins's lawyer, Don Murray, estimates the trial will take a half day. The earliest available date is Jan. 3, 2025.

The lawyers will take another look at the case in March, to see if an earlier date becomes available.

Hutchins's most recent posting was as principal of Seaside Elementary in Eastern Passage. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education previously said he's "no longer an HRCE employee and has not been present in any school this academic year."

Hutchins is also facing a second set of charges relating to an incident involving a woman who accuses him of assaulting her while she attended an Eastern Passage elementary school in the late 1980s. He has not entered a plea in that case.

