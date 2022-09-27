Electricity restored for over 50 per cent of Nova Scotia Power customers

Power has been restored for more than 50 per cent of Nova Scotia Power customers.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, about 141,000 customers are without power, down from more than 400,000 on Saturday. The company has approximately 525,000 customers across the province.

Military personnel are helping tidy roads and clean debris around power lines so Nova Scotia Power can restore lines faster.

Premier Tim Houston also announced $40 million in relief funding Monday afternoon.

Regional power updates

On Monday, Nova Scotia Power shared details on Twitter about restoration work in different regions.

Our crews continue to make progress, clearing storm damage and making repairs. About 415k customers lost power during Fiona and as of noon today, more than 230k have been restored. We’ve been able to get a better look at some of our hardest hit areas with drones and helicopters. <a href="https://t.co/NIb5dvI8an">pic.twitter.com/NIb5dvI8an</a> —@nspowerinc

There are over 300 workers, including power line technicians, forestry technicians and damage assessors, helping to bring back power in Cape Breton, northeast Nova Scotia, and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Restoration work in Cape Breton, northeastern Nova Scotia and the Halifax Regional Municipality began Saturday evening because winds were above warning levels for 14 hours, preventing crews from doing repairs.

As of Monday morning, power was restored for 40 per cent of customers in Cape Breton, 30 per cent in the northeast, 80 per cent in HRM, and 95 per cent in the western part of the province.

Winds reached 140 km/h in Cape Breton during the peak of the storm, 150 km/h in northeast Nova Scotia, 110 km/h in HRM and 90 km/h in the western part of the province.

Damage in Cape Breton and the northeast region in HRM was mainly caused by broken poles and trees on power lines, while washed out roads limited access for crews in Cape Breton.

There are over 100 power line technicians, forestry technicians, and damage assessors in the western part of the province. Restoration work began Friday overnight into Saturday.

Schools still closed

Houston said due to power outages and unsafe road conditions, schools will remain closed on Tuesday for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education, Halifax Regional Centre for Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools (CSAP) in its northern and metro groups.

Schools in the Cape Breton Victoria-Regional Centre for Education and the CSAP's Centre scolaire etoile de l'Acadie are closed for the remainder of the week.

A news release from the province said school officials in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education, Tri-County Regional Centre for Education and CSAP schools in its south group will share updates about cancellations at individual schools.

Government offices closed

Provincial government offices in Antigonish, Pictou and Victoria counties and Cape Breton Regional Municipality are closed on Tuesday due to power outages. Offices in other counties are open unless they have been affected by local power outages.

Comfort centres

Residents are encouraged to check with their municipalities for up-to-date information on comfort centres across the province.

