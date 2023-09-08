Elections Nova Scotia drops investigation into alleged breach of advertising rules in Preston

Elections Nova Scotia has decided to stop its investigation into an alleged breach of the Elections Act involving some Liberal Party campaign materials used in the recent byelection in Preston.

Last month, chief electoral officer Dorothy Rice announced the agency would be investigating a possible violation of section 307 of the Act, and had asked the RCMP to assist in the process.

Earlier in August, Rice had ordered the Liberals and its candidate in the Preston byelection, Carlo Simmons, to remove signs and campaign material related to a potential construction and demolition site in Halifax-area community.

The signs read "Dump the Dump. Houston's Conservatives have done nothing to stop this dump. We must stop them. Vote Carlo Simmons."

Section 307 of the act states that someone is guilty of an offence who, during an election, "makes, distributes or publishes a false statement of fact about a candidate's character or conduct for the purpose of influencing the election."

Rice said the campaign materials were misleading, and ordered them to be removed by 12 a.m. AT on Aug. 3, though neither the Liberals nor Simmons compiled by the deadline, according to Elections Nova Scotia.

In a statement on Friday, the agency wrote that no further action will be taken by Elections Nova Scotia and the matter is concluded.

The agency also said it will soon publish a report on the Preston byelection in which Rice "will make recommendations for legislative change regarding the regulation of election advertising," the statement read.

"The Election Commission is engaged in the process to review and develop legislative changes."

The Progressive Conservative candidate, Twila Grosse, won the byelection with 1,950 votes. NDP candidate Colter Simmonds came in second followed by the Liberal's Simmons in third place.

