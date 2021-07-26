Election sign for Black candidate burned, destroyed in Truro

Police in Truro, N.S., are investigating after a provincial election sign was damaged early Sunday morning.

The Truro Police Service got the call about the damaged sign supporting Liberal candidate Tamara Tynes Powell at about 3 a.m. local time.

Posts on social media show a large election sign torn and burned, and the wooden stakes supporting it pulled from the ground.

Powell, who is running in the district of Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, is the only Black candidate in the riding.

"It's obvious that the actions of those few individuals that destroyed my signs, they're wanting to instil hate, they're wanting to instil fear," Powell said in an interview. "It's a way to cause people to not want to speak up."

She said in addition to the large sign that was burned, another was torn down and trampled on, and a third was missing entirely. Powell said the destruction of the signs had an emotional impact.

The sign and the wooden stakes supporting it were burned. (Lenore Zann/Facebook)

"I had to shut down for a little bit last night to kind of regroup, regain my strength and try to cleanse some of that negativity out of me that had been collected all day from these negative actions of a few in the community."

But Powell said the setback won't deter her from her campaign.

"The more negativity that comes up, the more fire is going to fuel my flame because I'm not going to stop. Hate will never stop me."

Area MP condemns 'acts of hatred'

Liberal MP Lenore Zann, who represents the area's federal riding of Cumberland-Colchester, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that she had talked to Powell earlier in the day and Powell told her she was excited because she had just received her election signs.

Zann said she drove by the large sign at the intersection of Ford and Robie streets at about midnight and it was intact. An hour and a half later, though, it was not.

"The large fence posts that were holding it up had been dragged out of the ground and the sign dragged about five feet where it had been chopped up and set on fire," Zann wrote.

"A neighbour came out to tell me that he had heard chopping sounds, but didn't know what it was. Then a bit later his wife smelled smoke and looked out the window and saw a fire truck putting out a fire in that corner.… We could still smell the smoke."

A patch of grass was burned when an election sign was set ablaze early Sunday morning. (CBC)

Zann questioned the motivation of the person responsible for destroying the signs, noting the burnt sign was at the entrance to one of Truro's traditionally Black communities.

"This is pure old right-wing racist hate rearing its ugly head once more," Zann wrote. "These acts of hatred are meant to intimidate people."

"What message is this supposed to send to the Black community and diverse young women who take the challenge to run for office?"

Powell is running against Darlene DeAdder for the NDP, Shaun Trainor for the Greens and Dave Ritcey for the PC Party.

In a Facebook post, Ritcey said he was "saddened and deeply concerned by the unacceptable vandalism" of his opponent's signs, and that "we are united against hate, vandalism and violence."

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them by phone, through Facebook or Crimestoppers.

