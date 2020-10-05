Annapolis County election races highlight debates over garbage and accountability

Transparency, accountability and democratic freedoms have emerged as contentious issues in the municipal election races in Annapolis County.

Twenty-eight candidates are running in nine districts in the municipality. Two other districts are acclaimed. Election day is Oct. 17.

Last Tuesday and Thursday there were online forums for those running in District 3 and District 7, which both include parts of Bridgetown.

In the District 3 forum, Jim Mann said he was running "to give people a voice." Candidate Alan Parish said he feels there has been "mismanagement" that needs to be corrected. The incumbent, Wayne Fowler, did not take part.

In the District 7 forum, four of the five candidates participated.

"I've been door to door from one end of the district to another," said Russell Hannan. "And there's an awful lot of people concerned about the transparency of county council and the lack of information."

David Hudson said he had several reasons for running for council, including "the excessive use of in-camera meetings" and "the settlements that may result from lawsuits that have been placed against the county."

"Respect is key, and I believe respect has not been paid to the citizens in District 7," said Susan Robinson-Burnie. "And in other districts I've heard similar conversations."

Garbage among concerns

Campaign ads from candidates in districts 4 and 5 also highlighted concerns about council secrecy and the lack of communication.

Questions have also been raised about a number of issues.

They include changes to the county's garbage system, which are now part of a lawsuit with the regional authority, Valley Waste, as well as charges from the Nova Scotia Department of Environment over permits for the construction of a new transfer station.

There's also been changes to the provider contracts for high-speed internet, and the redevelopment project at the former Upper Clements Park involving Gordonstoun, an international private school.

Hundreds of Valley Waste green bins were left to languish in a field after the regional authority and Annapolis County parted ways. (Submitted by Lisa Maj-Roos)

But Timothy Habinski, who has been warden for the past four years and is reoffering in District 7, defended the municipality's decisions.

"Every project has inherent risks, but we can't allow fear of those risks to paralyze us," said Habinski. "Do you know what happens if we don't? Nothing, lots of nothing."

Also garnering attention has been a legal letter sent by the municipality's lawyer to the Bridgetown Reader, a local newsletter.

In its July 17 edition, the Reader ran an advertisement from the citizens Facebook group Responsible Management of Waste & Resources in Annapolis Valley Nova Scotia. The ad was critical of the municipality's site for the new waste transfer facility.

A lawyer representing Annapolis County subsequently sent the paper's editor a letter threatening a defamation lawsuit if a retraction and an apology was not printed.

The newsletter complied with those demands in the Sept. 18 edition, but its editor, Lewis Falls, added some concerns of his own.

"The real issue is the right of citizens to criticize and question their governments," he wrote. "We believe the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees everyone the opportunity to hold their leaders to account for their actions or inactions without fear of reprisals or threats of litigation when they speak up, even if the citizens are wrong."

In the Oct. 2 edition of the newsletter, Parish took out an ad and called the municipality's reaction "very heavy handed."

The issue was also raised in the chat area of the District 7 online forum.

"Why is the county sending a defamation letter to the Bridgetown reader during an election period? Is it designed to silence people? I'm concerned about the implications for democracy and proper discussion on important topics," Jonathan David wrote:

Falls did not want to do an interview with CBC. CBC has left a message for the CAO of Annapolis, but has not heard back.