Provincial election in 2020? Stephen McNeil says no

There won't be a provincial election in Nova Scotia in 2020, says Premier Stephen McNeil.

Despite having introduced what opposition politicians dubbed a pre-election budget, with tax cuts for businesses and extra money for struggling families, McNeil ended speculation Friday by assuring reporters they wouldn't be called on to cover an election this year.

"Just let me put that to bed for you now, there won't be an election this year," he said following Friday's question period at Province House.

'Gary doesn't want one'

With NDP leader Gary Burrill looking on, McNeil said: "Gary doesn't want one. I know Tim (Houston) wants one but Gary doesn't want one. There will be no election this year."

This week, the Liberal leader has been particularly friendly to the NDP, agreeing to look into the provincial policy regarding employee sick notes after Burrill suggested they were a waste of time and resources.

The party in power has also pushed forward an NDP-sponsored bill to create so-call "bubble zones" around health-care facilities that provide abortion services.

Burrill appeared to take the news there would not be an election this year in stride.

"Look, if he called an election this afternoon we're ready to set our proposals out against their record and go toe-to-toe," said the NDP leader.

He said if the election is called for next month, or 2021, his party will be ready.

Houston will wait and see

Tim Houston, the leader of the Official Opposition, was less willing to believe the premier.

"It's hard to say if you can take it at its face value or not," he said. "We know last time this government went 3½ years into their mandate.

"It's been very clear from the premier's actions that he was hoping to have an election soon and I think he's having second thoughts right now."

MORE TOP STORIES