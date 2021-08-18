N.S. premier-designate Tim Houston to speak to reporters at 11 a.m. AT

Nova Scotia's next premier will address reporters today at 11 a.m. AT.

CBC will carry live the first news conference by premier-designate Tim Houston following the resounding majority government win in Tuesday's Nova Scotia election by the Progressive Conservatives.

The Tories won 31 out of 55 seats, with all but one of their 17 incumbents re-elected, and a host of newcomers claiming victory.

That list includes Susan Corkum-Greek, Greg Morrow and Michelle Thompson, all of whom knocked off cabinet ministers, and Kent Smith, who defeated Liberal Speaker of the House Kevin Murphy.

Before speaking to reporters, Houston is expected to have his first call with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang.

The count resumed in four electoral districts on Wednesday morning. The unofficial results from 51 districts show the PCs with 31 seats, the Liberals with 17 and the NDP with three.

MORE TOP STORIES