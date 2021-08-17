Polls close in Nova Scotia provincial election

Voting has ended at almost all the polls in Nova Scotia's provincial election, with a few staying open until 8:30 p.m. AT on account of late starts.

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party is seeking its third consecutive election win, after earning majority governments in 2013 and 2017.

Although party officials hoped for a quiet summer campaign in which they could benefit from the government's strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in recent weeks things have become much closer.

The Progressive Conservatives have spent almost every one of the 31 days in the campaign hammering the Liberals over their record on health care.

A woman walks by a voting station in Halifax where people are lined up to vote in Nova Scotia's provincial election on Tuesday. Some polls opened later than expected this morning and will remain open until 8:30 p.m. AT as a result. (Rose Murphy/CBC)

PC Leader Tim Houston has pointed to growing wait lists for family doctors, increased need for long-term care spaces and an ambulance system that's struggling to keep up with call volumes in a timely way.

Houston, who has stressed the progressive elements of the party, has pledged to spend $423 million in the first year alone of a Tory mandate trying to fix health care. He's also promising to balance the budget in six years, two years longer than what Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says he would do.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill, meanwhile, has also discussed health care, but his party has primarily focused on the province's housing crisis, which has seen skyrocketing house prices and rental increases far outstripping the means of many Nova Scotians.

The NDP is promising to address that by bringing in permanent rent control. It's the only party to do so.

A mean heads into a polling station in Halifax on Tuesday. The results are expected to be close and may not be announced tonight. (Rose Murphy/CBC)

Rankin and his team, who have focused on how they would lead the province out of the pandemic and increase job and educational opportunities, have struggled to repel the opposition attacks.

In the dying days of the campaign, Rankin revisited comments he made in the spring that the province's temporary rent control, introduced last fall during the pandemic, could stick around for several years after the provincial state of emergency is lifted and housing stock has increased.

Rankin has accused his opponents of trying to outspend each other in an attempt to buy votes. While he has made his own big ticket promises, Rankin has also stressed the need to be fiscally prudent, a theme that was successful in the two previous elections for his predecessor as Liberal leader, Stephen McNeil

McNeil retired in February and is one of 11 Liberal represenstives who are not running for re-election.