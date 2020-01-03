Man found dead in Truro parking lot identified as 97-year-old

Family members have identified Fred Graham as the elderly man who was found dead Thursday morning in a Truro, N.S., parking lot.

Graham lived at the nearby H. A. Johnson Manor on Church Street. He was 97.

Police were contacted around 8 a.m. Thursday after someone spotted a body on Waddell Street. The initial investigation found there were no indication Graham was the victim of criminal activity.

Nephew Victor Lemon said Graham sometimes used with a walker but from time to time did errands downtown. He said his uncle still had a sharp mind and up until a few months ago, loved to dance.

Originally from Upper Stewiacke, N.S., Graham was a longtime truck driver.

Lemon didn't yet know what caused his death. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed today.

Truro Police Service Insp. Rob Hearn said it could be several months before police received the final results.

