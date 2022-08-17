Nova Scotia's environment minister dismisses Eisner Cove appeals

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Tim Halman has dismissed two appeals to his department to stop the construction of a road on wetlands located in the Eisner Cove-Mount Hope area of Dartmouth, N.S.

In releasing the decision on Friday, Halman, the minister and MLA for Dartmouth East, said he is satisfied staff and experts "exercised due diligence in reviewing the application and providing appropriate terms and conditions to the property owner."

Bill Zebedee, one of the appellants, called the decision disappointing.

"The decision of Minister Halman continues to show he is not aware of what wetlands mean to the environment," Zebedee, president of Protect Our Southdale Wetland Society, said in a written statement.

"He is not aware of what disruption of Eisner Cove wetland will do to its ecosystem. He is not interested in hearing about the facts as presented in official documents he would have had access to. Shame on Minister Halman."

Zebedee and the Halifax-based Ecology Action Centre both appealed to Halman to stop the access road based on five points:

The property owner's application was incomplete.

It threatened wood turtles in the area.

The approval may impact two or more hectares of wetland.

The area is a wetland of special significance.

The requirement for monitoring means the applicant did not properly assess the area of the wetland which would be disturbed.

Halman rejected all those arguments based on his department's examination of the file, the fact "several surveys found no evidence of wood turtles" that are considered threatened in Nova Scotia, and on the advice of an independent ecologist who determined the area was "not a suitable habitat for wood turtles."

"After a thorough review and analysis of the appellants' claims and the A.J. LeGrow Holdings Ltd. application, the minister found no grounds for the appeals," noted the department in Friday's news release.

"Our natural areas and wetlands are necessary for our health, our environment and our economy, and I understand why people want them protected and are passionate in their resolve to fight for them," said Halman. "However, private property owners have the right to request alterations."

The planned 45-hectare development would be located between the Woodside Industrial Park and Highway 111 in Dartmouth, N.S. (Clayton Developments Limited)

