Inverness County wants you to see this waterfall — without needing to be rescued

Egypt Falls in Pipers Glen is one of the most popular hiking destinations in Cape Breton, but not the easiest to access.

Visitors have to park on a gravel road, then descend about 140 meters through an old-growth forest to the river.

"It's basically a straight line down from the top of the hill," Inverness councillor Jim Mustard told Information Morning Cape Breton on Wednesday.

"It sort of starts off gentle and gets steeper and steeper and steeper, until at the end you're hanging on from ropes to get down the last escarpment, which invariably makes it challenging for many people."

Recently, emergency responders had to make the descent with a stretcher and carry up a hiker who had fallen near the base, he said.

But the payoff, for those who make it safely, is worth it.

"The falls stands in front of you...two amazing tiers of water over a broad width," said Mustard.

Hikers use a rope to climb to the top of Egypt Falls. (Submitted by Destination Cape Breton Association)

The municipality's tourism strategy has identified Egypt Falls as a priority destination. But before promoting it to visitors, it wants to make sure the trail is safe.

To that end, it's working with the Lake Ainslie Development Association and the two landowners involved, Tim Rhyno and Fabian Henry.

Henry, founder and former CEO of Marijuana for Trauma, owns 52 hectares that abut the trail, and has plans to build a retreat on the property for veterans recovering from PTSD.

He's all for promoting safe public access.

Making an 'icon' more accessible

"We're not going to stop people from getting down there. They're going to go down, because it's been an icon in Cape Breton, and it's actually one of the most beautiful falls in Cape Breton," said Henry.

"I know people want to get their kids down there. I know the elderly would like to get down there...So I just want to create a safe access pathway down...for everybody to use."

The short-term plan is to install stairs at the base of the trail, parking at the top, and possibly some signage, said Mustard.

The next phase would be to rework the rest of the trail, creating a gradually sloping path down the contours of the hill.

With files from Information Morning Cape Breton