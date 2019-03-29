Egan the police dog helps RCMP find missing three-year-old

An RCMP police dog helped locate a missing three-year-old boy in Hebron, N.S., on Thursday after the child wandered into the woods by the family's home.

Luckily, Egan the police dog was nearby to help out.

RCMP say they received a call at about 4 p.m. Thursday about the missing child.

"The child and his family were out in their yard of their home like they would normally be and I guess the parents literally turned their heads and the child was gone," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

She said the child was located by the police dog, his handler and the child's father just before 5 p.m.

Other than being cold, the child was fine and was checked over by paramedics.

