Edward Snowden to speak at Dalhousie event via live stream
Snowden is known for divulging classified documents from the U.S. National Security Agency in 2013
U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden will speak about security, privacy and surveillance to the Dalhousie University community on May 30 via a live stream from Russia.
The event is part of the Halifax university's Alumni Days Open Dialogue series.
Snowden's talk will explore the question: "As global citizens, what are our rights and responsibilities when it comes to privacy?"
The school said he'll available to answer questions from students after the address.
In 2013, Snowden divulged classified documents from the U.S. National Security Agency, where he had been working as an intelligence contractor. The documents revealed a massive government surveillance operation and the U.S. declared him a traitor. Snowden fled to avoid prosecution and ended up living in Moscow.
He remains wanted by the U.S. on charges related to the leaks.
Snowden asked that all proceeds from the event go to For the Refugees, a non-profit group working to bring the people who sheltered him in Hong Kong to Canada.
Two members of the group of seven arrived in Canada in March and were granted asylum.
