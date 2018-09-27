Members appointed to provincial council on education, will meet in coming weeks

The provincial advisory council on education was appointed Thursday, with the Nova Scotia education minister pledging to meet with them in the coming weeks to discuss school busing.

"We want to engage them on the provincial busing review," Education Minister Zach Churchill told reporters at Province House.

"We have to do a better job from one end of the province to the other ensuring we have standards of excellence in busing."

Those comments came on the same day the government announced $1.9 million to lease 37 more school buses in the Halifax area to improve services for students in the face of a steady stream of complaints about busing since the school year started.

Who's on the council

As CBC News previously reported, the members of the new council are:

Archy Beals

Michael Drew

Christopher Gilham

Suzy Hansen

Nastasya Kennedy

Lynn Levatte

Margaret (Joan) MacDonnell

Brent Noiles

Stephen Parsons

Maura Ryan

Hendrika (Hetty) van Gurp

Gin Yee

The group was selected from 133 applicants and Churchill said decisions were made based on ensuring regional representation, minority representation and voices of parents with learning challenges be included.

"I think collectively we've got a good diverse group of people that will provide a broad perspective on education policy."

Concerns about one nominee

While opposition members were generally approving of the list during a meeting Thursday of the Nova Scotia Legislature's human resources committee, flags were raised about Drew.

Drew is a retired teacher and former chair of the Tri-County Regional School Board, but he and his wife have also donated money to Churchill and Drew has been involved with Churchill election campaigns.

Tory MLA Brad Johns said he doesn't know anything about Drew, but without seeing the resumes of people submitted by the government for approval, opposition members on the committee are left to do their own research.

"I think as opposition, our role is to hold the government accountable and to ensure that optics and perceptions are good for the public, and in this case I have some issues for that."

Johns said there likely would have been other qualified people who wouldn't have presented the same optics challenges for the government as Drew.

Minister touts appointee's resume

NDP education critic Claudia Chender said campaign finance disclosure is one of the few ways opposition members have to research names put forward for consideration.

"We don't even know how they get to a short list or how these names arrive at this table."

Churchill, however, said Drew's resume more than qualifies him for the council and noted he hasn't always agreed with decisions the Liberal government has made, including ending the school boards.

"I think he brings a skillset and independent thinking that will contribute to the work of this group," said Churchill. "I'm blessed to have a lot of good support in my community and I'll never hold that against anybody."

Council meeting minutes will be public

While Churchill said no decision has been made about whether the council's meetings would be open to the public, he said the minutes from the meetings would be publicly available.

"I want them to be able to give the best advice possible and decide with them the best way to approach how the meetings are conducted."

The council will also include designate seats for Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial, represented by Marcel Cottreau, the Council on Mi'kmaq Education, represented by Darren Googoo, and the Council on African-Canadian Education, represented by Jocelyn Dorrington.