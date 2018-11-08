Nova Scotia to bring before-and-after-school program to 10 pre-primaries

The Nova Scotia government is launching a new pilot program designed to address one of the biggest criticisms of its pre-primary program — that working parents find it hard because it only operates during school hours.

Pre-primary is a free program for four-year-olds intended to help prepare them for the school system. But the hours it runs has meant that in many cases parents are left to find child care before or after school.

The new before-and-after-school program, announced Thursday, will roll out at 10 pre-primary locations across the province, creating what government calls a "seamless day for pre-primary children," according to a news release.

It will allow children to be dropped off in the morning and picked up later in the day after the regular pre-primary program ends.

But unlike pre-primary itself, parents will have to pay a fee for the extra hours offered in the new program. It wasn't immediately clear what that fee will be.

The new before-and-after-school program is separate from the provincial pre-primary program and will be delivered by an approved child-care or recreation provider.

Physical activity, outdoor play and movement will be a big part of the new program, which will run until the end of June to match up with when the pre-primary program shuts down for the summer.