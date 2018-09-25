Nova Scotia's new education advisory council to be appointed Thursday

A vote will be held Thursday to appoint the members of Nova Scotia's new advisory council on education — more than two weeks after the start of the school year and months after the plan to replace elected school boards was announced.

The timing of the vote had opposition members asking Tuesday why Education Minister Zach Churchill didn't provide the names of the 12 members sooner.

New Democrat MLA Claudia Chender said government members first heard about the council, known as PACE, last winter.

"The minister has talked about it ad nauseum since then," Chender told reporters after a meeting of the legislature's human resources committee.

The committee received the names last week.

Chender agreed it's important to get PACE in place, but she said the government should've had the names available for the last committee meeting. She said the Liberals' approach to finalizing the council shows "sloppiness."

The governing Liberals wanted to vote on appointing the council's members ahead of a mandatory seven-day waiting period from the time the names are forwarded to the all-party committee — a move that requires unanimous consent.

In a letter last week to the committee's chair, which was sent to committee members and obtained by CBC News, Zach Churchill asked for the waiver so PACE could begin its work "immediately now that the school year has started."

Committee chair Ben Jessome said the delay in forwarding the list of members was partly because Churchill was at home in Yarmouth and unavailable to sign the information as required.

Tory MLA Eddie Orrell said during the meeting the information easily could have come to the committee sooner.

"I know [Churchill's] a busy man, but to use the excuse that he's in Yarmouth and you can't get a signature on these papers," said Orrell.

Liberal MLA Ben Jessome, chair of the legislature's human resources committee, had his hands full Tuesday. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Opposition members refused to grant consent to the waiver Tuesday, meaning the vote would have to wait. The committee wasn't scheduled to meet again until the end of next month, but Jessome asked for unanimous consent to an opposition suggestion to vote Thursday on the names instead.

"I think we can all agree that we want to get going on this ASAP," Jessome told the meeting.

"We've got a job to do here. I think we can all put [bickering] aside for 10 minutes."

Jessome had his hands full at times, as debate devolved into partisan spats. Liberal MLA Hugh MacKay accused the opposition of politicizing the issue. Chender reminded him it was the government who ended the school boards, promised the new committee, is selecting the members to be voted on and won't commit to making the meetings public.

12 names up for consideration

In his letter to the human resources committee, Churchill wrote that PACE will "ensure regional and diverse voices have a role in advising the minister on needs, challenges, and opportunities in the education system, as well as regional or local matters that affect education, and such other educational matters as members wish to bring to the attention of the minister."

CBC News has learned the names of the 12 people the government hoped to put forward for consideration Tuesday. They are:

Archy Beals

Michael Drew

Christopher Gilham

Suzy Hansen

Nastasya Kennedy

Lynn Levatte

Margaret (Joan) MacDonnell

Brent Noiles

Stephen Parsons

Maura Ryan

Hendrika (Hetty) van Gurp

Gin Yee

The chair of the council will be paid $800 per year, while members will received $600 per year, according to Churchill's letter.

Call for more transparency

Meanwhile, Tory MLA Alana Paon said she's concerned about the lack of transparency around who is picked for committees in general and their background.

Paon noted MLAs are required to file and sign disclosure forms and she'd like to see similar consideration for people appointed to agencies, boards and commissions, including whether they've donated to political parties.

"They're positions of trust and obviously we need to know a lot of background about these people that take on these positions."

