After 8 months free, high-risk sex offender faces new charges

A Nova Scotia man with a history of sexual assaults is facing new charges just eight months after he was released from prison and the RCMP warned he was at a high risk to reoffend.

Eddie Matthew Henshaw of Three Mile Plains was arrested Jan. 24 in nearby Windsor after RCMP responded to a complaint of a sexual assault.

Henshaw, who's in his mid-40s, faces charges of voyeurism, sexual assault, and breach of recognizance in connection with two incidents that happened on Jan. 21 and 23.

History of sexual assaults

Henshaw has a criminal history dating back to 1993 that includes assaults and sexual assaults, including some involving children, according to the RCMP. He was released from prison in May.

He appeared in court Monday and was placed on house arrest in his mother's home. He is not allowed to have any visitors except for his mother and her common-law husband, and can only leave the home for medical appointments, counselling and court appointments. He must be accompanied by his mother at all times.

She has agreed to pay a $50,000 surety if Henshaw violates his conditions.

Henshaw is also expected to report to the RCMP on a weekly basis. He's due back in court Feb. 19.

The RCMP says its investigation into the latest incidents are ongoing. The force is also warning residents that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.