Customer starts campaign to find new location for 'unique' Sydney bookstore

A supporter of a well-known bookstore in downtown Sydney, N.S., has launched a campaign to help find the store a new home.

Ed's Books and More has to move by the end of March because the building where the bookstore currently rents space will be torn down to make way for the new Nova Scotia Community College campus.

Local author Paul MacDougall has been spreading the word of the bookstore's plight on social media. He said he began the campaign because he wants to see the store remain downtown.

"Ed's is a really vibrant, unique bookstore and it's more than the bookstore," said MacDougall. "It adds considerably to the downtown."

MacDougall said the store, which is crammed to the rafters with books, has created a "bit of a writer's hub" by hosting numerous writing events, as well as musical events.

Ed Gillis, the store's owner, said he doesn't like the idea of having to move.

"I'm comfortable down here," he said. "I have a bit of an idea of what's going on, and of course the people who would come into my store are familiar with that area too."

The business has been in its Charlotte Street location for seven years.

Gillis said he would like to stay in the downtown.

"[I have] a lot of great memories [here] and with some luck, maybe I'll find another place and create some new memories," said Gillis.

MacDougall said the current location is great because it attracts foot traffic and cruise ship passengers who explore the downtown while in port.

While there are larger and more expensive spaces downtown, MacDougall hopes Gillis will be able to find a space with comparable rent.

"If Sydney was to lose this because he couldn't find a decent place to go to, I think it's a total shame," said MacDougall.

