Cape Breton hockey mom sees opening, takes shot at business

For the past 10 years, Alanna MacQueen has held the unpaid job of hockey mom to three rep hockey players.

"We've been fortunate to travel to different places all over the country and in the States," said MacQueen, who began noticing her kids in Cape Breton didn't have access to the same type of training facilities that their competitors were using.

Alanna MacQueen, owner/operator of ECO Hockey Skills Development in Sydney. (Holly Conners/CBC)

"We just kind of took note of what other kids are doing elsewhere," she continued. "And we didn't have anything like that here."

In March, MacQueen — who has a day job in event management at Cape Breton University — opened ECO Hockey Skills Development, named for her kids Ellie, Chase and Owen.

She started out in rented space in a local gym and is now set to launch her fall season in a newly renovated location on Dorchester Street in Sydney.

The facility offers stick handling, shooting, skating and conditioning classes, using training aids including pro slide boards that mimic the feel of an ice surface.

MacQueen has also partnered with local sports and wellness trainers, including coaches, fitness instructors, a chiropractor, a yoga instructor and dietitian.

Madelyn Williams, 12, practises her skating stride on a slide board. (Holly Conners/CBC)

"Generally speaking with hockey it's a lot about repetition training. Perfecting the technique on a wrist shot or a slap shot," said Christina Lamey, chair of the Cape Breton Female Hockey committee.

"It just lets the players have that space where they can do that over and over and over again."

The newly formed Cape Breton Blizzard girls' hockey program is one of MacQueen's clients.

"When I came to ECO Hockey I couldn't get the puck in the air," said 12-year-old Madelyn Williams. "But then when I came out of it for the summer, I could lift it past the net."

MacQueen said one of the biggest payoffs is seeing the smiles on the players' faces when they master a skill.

"If I can do that for my three kids, and if I can do it for another 50, 60, 100 — 150 kids would be great — that's awesome."

Cape Breton Blizzard players Madelyn Williams, Kal Campbell, Nadia Kowal and Sarah Trainor. (Holly Conners/CBC)

