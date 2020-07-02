First slate of ECMAs handed out ahead of Saturday's main event

The first slate of winners at the East Coast Music Awards saw Wintersleep and Tim Baker come out ahead, although all four Atlantic provinces were well represented.

Twenty-nine awards were announced as part of a pre-awards show which streamed online Friday afternoon, ahead of the main televised broadcast Saturday evening.

Longtime indie-rock favourite Wintersleep from Nova Scotia took home both group and rock recording titles of the year for their seventh album, In The Land Of.

They also won song of the year for the track Beneficiary.

"I think it's always exciting, and like ECMA's is a really special event for us," said band member Paul Murphy on Saturday.

"It's a great thing for the for the industry itself here, there's so much love poured into it from all these people."

After years of appearing on ECMA lists with the ensemble Hey Rosetta!, Newfoundland's Tim Baker brought home two awards for his debut solo album.

Baker won folk recording of the year for Forever Overhead, and video of the year for the song All Hands.

Dave Sampson of Halifax nabbed two ECMAs, his first, including rising star recording and best country recording of the year for his album All Types of Ways.

Jazz pianist Florian Hoefner of Newfoundland also took home two awards for First Spring: instrumental and jazz recordings of the year.

From Prince Edward Island, the East Pointers won contemporary roots recording for their latest album Yours to Break, and Summerside-born Paul Bernard received a Stompin' Tom award Saturday morning.

The Wonderful Grand Band from Newfoundland was also recognized for their contributions to Canada's music scene with a Stompin' Tom award as well.

April Wine's Myles Goodwyn, born in New Brunswick and raised in Nova Scotia, took home blues recording of the year for Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2.

Also from New Brunswick, celebrated soprano Measha Brueggergosman won the Directors' Special Achievement Award, while The East took home media outlet of the year.

Other genre awards included Rich Aucoin's Release for electronic recording of the year, Neon Dreams taking pop recording with Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams, R&B/soul recording to Laura Roy for Forte, and Jacobus (Radio Radio's Jacques Alphonse Doucet) going solo to win rap/hip-hop recording with Caviar.

Neon Dreams took home pop recording of the year. (ECMA)

In the industry awards, CBC's Bill Roach of Weekend Mornings took home media person of the year, while Celtic Colours International Festival won event of the year and St. John's Ship Pub won venue of the year.

The 2020 ECMAs will air Saturday at 9 p.m. /9:30 NT on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

The full list of winners can be found below:

MUSIC AWARDS

Blues Recording of the Year: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2

Classical Recording of the Year: Marc Djokic - Solo Seven

Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year: The East Pointers - Yours to Break

Country Recording of the Year: Dave Sampson - All Types of Ways

Dance Recording of the Year: Famba - Swear to God

Electronic Recording of the Year: Rich Aucoin - Release

Folk Recording of the Year: Tim Baker - Forever Overhead

Group Recording of the Year: Wintersleep - In The Land Of

Inspirational Recording of the Year: Ian Foster and Nancy Hynes - A Week in December

Instrumental Recording of the Year: Florian Hoefner - First Spring

Jazz Recording of the Year: Florian Hoefner - First Spring

Loud Recording of the Year: Spirit of the Wildfire - Bittersweet Nothings

Pop Recording of the Year: Neon Dreams - Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams

Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year: Jacobus - Caviar

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Laura Roy - Forte

Rising Star Recording of the Year: Dave Sampson - All Types of Ways

Rock Recording of the Year: Wintersleep - In The Land Of

Song of the Year: Wintersleep - Beneficiary (Producers: Tony Doogan, Wintersleep)

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Company of the Year: The Syrup Factory

Event of the Year: Celtic Colours International Festival

Graphic/Media Artist of the Year: Deep Hollow Print

Management/Manager of the Year: Jones & Co.

Media Outlet of the Year: The East

Media Person of the Year: Bill Roach

Producer of the Year: Daniel Ledwell

Studio of the Year: Soundpark Studios

Studio Engineer of the Year: Thomas Stajcer

Venue of the Year: The Ship Pub

Video of the Year: Tim Baker - All Hands (Director: Jordan Canning)

Three recipients of the ECMA's 2020 Honorary Awards, announced earlier this week, were also celebrated during the digital pre-show:

Directors' Special Achievement Award: Measha Brueggergosman

Industry Builder Award: Tony Murray

Musician's Achievement Award: Kelly Russell

The Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Shanneyganock on Saturday's televised broadcast.

