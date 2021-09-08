Salad kits recalled due to listeria concern may have been sold nationally

A variety of chopped salad kits that may have been sold across the country have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The kits, sold under the brand name Eat Smart, were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and possibly across the rest of Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall warning about some of the salad kits on Aug. 26, but after further investigation, the agency expanded the recall late Tuesday to include other products and provinces.

The recalled products include:

Eat Smart Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit , 340 g, UPC 7 09351 30169 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10, 2 1A A 237, or 2 1B A 237.

, 340 g, UPC 7 09351 30169 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10, 2 1A A 237, or 2 1B A 237. Eat Smart Avocado Cheddar Ranch (Ranch avocat et cheddar) Chopped Salad Kit , 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30242 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1B A 237.

, 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30242 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1B A 237. Eat Smart Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit , 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30339 5, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 A 237.

, 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30339 5, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 A 237. Eat Smart Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit , 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30346 3, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 A 237 or 2 1A B 237.

, 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30346 3, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 A 237 or 2 1A B 237. Eat Smart Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit , 311 g, UPC 7 09351 30354 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A A 237.

, 311 g, UPC 7 09351 30354 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A A 237. Eat Smart Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit , 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30335 7, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A A 237 or 2 1B B 237.

, 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30335 7, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A A 237 or 2 1B B 237. Eat Smart Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit , 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30356 2, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A A 237.

, 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30356 2, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A A 237. Eat Smart Spicy Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux et épicé) Chopped Salad Kit , 311 g, UPC 7 09351 30352 4, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A B 237.

, 311 g, UPC 7 09351 30352 4, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A B 237. Eat Smart Strawberry Harvest (Récolte de fraises) Chopped Salad Kit , 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30141 4, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 A 237.

, 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30141 4, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 A 237. Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit , 340 g, UPC 7 09351 89145 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 B 237, 2 1A B 237, or 2 1B B 237.

, 340 g, UPC 7 09351 89145 8, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 B 237, 2 1A B 237, or 2 1B B 237. Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit , 567 g, UPC 7 09351 30204 6, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 B 237.

, 567 g, UPC 7 09351 30204 6, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 B 237. Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit , 680 g, UPC 7 09351 30279 4, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 B 237.

, 680 g, UPC 7 09351 30279 4, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 0 B 237. Eat Smart Thai Style Chili Mango (Chili et mangue à la thaïe) Chopped Salad Kit, 283 g, UPC 7 09351 30337 1, Code SEP 10 2021, 2021 SE 10 2 1A B 237.

The agency says the affected products should not be eaten and should either be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with listeria can cause vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness, and in severe cases even death.

The recall was triggered by test results. The agency said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.

