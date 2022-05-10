Large forest fire burning in eastern Yarmouth County

A large fire in eastern Yarmouth County is burning two kilometres west of South Horseshoe Lake, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

The provincial department said on Twitter Monday evening provincial fire crews were responding to the 50-hectare fire.

According to DNR, crews left the scene for the night Monday and planned to return Tuesday morning.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said to expect elevated pollution levels. She said satellite imagery Monday evening showed the fire was located about 40 kilometres northeast of Yarmouth. She said the smoke plume was staying north of Yarmouth but could also affect air quality near Beaver River and Port Maitland.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," said Simpkin.

MORE TOP STORIES