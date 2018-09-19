New rules around cannabis production in HRM draw mixed reviews

Halifax regional council has adopted new land-use rules that will allow cannabis production facilities in industrial zones as well as mixed-used agricultural areas.

Municipal planners proposed designating industrial zones and mixed-used agricultural areas, as long there is a separation of at least 70 metres from residential homes.

Both large-scale cannabis production facilities and even smaller operations known as micro-farms need a federal licence.

At a public hearing Tuesday night, a number of people from the Eastern Shore showed up to talk about the effect on their communities.

"The required restriction of 70 metres from residential lot lines is appropriate in rural and urban settings," said Carolyn Prest, who is in favour of allowing cannabis production in rural areas.

"These amendments are consistent with regulations across the country. It's important that HRM remains at the forefront of this industry as it develops."

'Operations look like prison compounds'

But two other homeowners in the area told the meeting they don't want grow-ops in their communities.

"All of these operations look like prison compounds [with a] 10-foot chain-link fence, with razor wire on top and 24-hour lights, all the way around it," said Robert Tilden of Pleasant Harbour, where a cannabis facility has been proposed.

"These are not farms, these are industrial complexes."

He said the facilities are better suited to industrial parks.

"They wanted to put this in my pleasant little community," he said. "If you put this grow-op [here], all of the night vision we were looking forward to when we moved out there will disappear and it is a ridiculous thing to ask of people in the rural country who moved there to get away from the hustle and bustle of Halifax-Dartmouth and we shouldn't have to put up with it."

Forester Wade Prest of Mooseland is also against rural grow-ops. He said he comes across them on his own land from time to time.

"One thing about the new laws is it is going to fix that up a little bit for me so I no longer will be liable," he said. "For people in the country, land is very important, boundaries are very important and what you can do with your land is very important.

"I would like you to consider that for industrial-scale production of cannabis, it really is the kind of operation that belongs in an industrial park in my opinion."

A Cow Bay, N.S., organic farmer told Halifax regional council he wants to use part of his current farm for a cannabis micro-production operation. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

However, one organic farmer from Cow Bay ia upset the proposed changes will not allow even a small-scale cannabis operation on his 40-acre property because it is zoned rural residential.

Jamie Tingley, who sells his organic produce at a Dartmouth farmers market, said he was recently approached by a international organic specialist and cannabis consultant about opportunities to grow cannabis under the new micro-cultivation licence.

"This is for 2,150 square feet, that's not very much," he said. "I'm allowed to put a 5,000-square-foot greenhouse on my property but according to the zoning, I'm not allowed to put 2,000 of this for marijuana, even if I'm totally licensed and secure on 40 acres of land.

"I am allowed to have livestock and a huge pile of manure. I want to grow cannabis in the soil for the medical community."

However, municipal planners say Tingley has the option of applying for a site-specific exemption.

With files from Pam Berman

