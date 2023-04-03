Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital to offer same-day appointments

Residents on the Eastern Shore are getting access to same-day medical appointments at the Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Monday that the hospital will be offering same-day appointments at least two days a week for "urgent, non-life threatening illnesses or injuries."

It said the services will provide "more consistent access to care in the community" for those experiencing unexpected health concerns.

The initial schedule has been announced for the month of April, though the health authority said additional dates will be added. Operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Examples of urgent but non-life threatening conditions include mild abdominal pain, simple fractures, minor infections and small lacerations, the health authority said.

Appointments are required and can be made by phone.

