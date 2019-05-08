N.S. lobster fishermen tie up boats to protest DFO minister

More than a hundred lobster fishermen from Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore tied up their boats Wednesday to protest an appearance by federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson at a local legion.

The protest was over Eastern Shore Islands, a 2,000-square-kilometre proposed marine protected area (MPA).

Wilkinson told an East Ship Harbour legion hall packed with fishermen that the local lobster fishery — which accounts for 97 per cent of the landings inside the proposed MPA — would not be affected if the area is designated.

The promise that there will not be "no-take zones" for lobster fishing is an assurance made by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans many times.

"There is no rush. We will take time whatever it takes. And there is no deadline by which we make this determination," Wilkinson told the crowd.

Minister Jonathan Wilkinson (right) says the marine protected area along the Eastern Shore will not affect the lobster fishery. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

One fisherman after another told CBC News they do not trust the federal government's assurances the lobster fishery will not be impacted.

The hastily organized protest in the middle of a two-month lobster season likely cost each fisherman thousands of dollars in lost catch.

In addition to promising not to impact the lobster fishery, Wilkinson also proposed an undefined "community management" of the MPA that would give fishermen more say over management of the protected zone.

Eastern Shore Islands is the first large MPA candidate in Canada with an inshore fishery. The boundary extends just 25 kilometres from the coast.

Significant eel grass and kelp beds and a cod nursery are unique ecological features within the area — a pristine Nova Scotia archipelago of hundreds of islands that stretches from Clam Harbour, near Jeddore Harbour, to Barren Island, near Liscomb Point.

