Municipality to give out jugs of water as Eastern Shore wells run dry

The Halifax region will start giving out water Tuesday night to people along the Eastern Shore with wells that have run dry or are running low.

The four-litre jugs of water will be available at the fire station in Head of Chezzetcook. The councillor for the area, David Hendsbee, said the water is being provided under an emergency water program.

"It'll be calculated on the basis of two litres per day per person in the household on a weekly basis," said Hendsbee.

Sunyata Choyce, who lives across from Lawrencetown Beach, has been conserving water by using water from her showers to flush her toilets, and water from her pond for the garden.

Choyce is also taking her laundry to friend's homes, but has still had to pay to have three loads of water delivered. She operates an Airbnb out of her home and needs to have water for her guests.

"It's very stressful," said Choyce. "The trucks are so overworked because so many wells are running out that they can never get to you the same day you run out."

Second centre possible

Choyce said drilled wells are costly and knows of some that have failed. She said the water being offered by the municipality will help some people but is not convenient for her since the Chezzetcook fire station is a half-hour drive away.

Choyce plans to continue filling up containers at nearby properties that have plenty of water.

Opening a second centre to distribute water is possible, according to Hendsbee.

"We need to know how bad the situation is out there," said Hendsbee. "When people come in we'll get their addresses so we know where most of the dry wells are."

Halifax provided water to residents along the Eastern Shore for two weeks in 2018.

