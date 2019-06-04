Virtual bicycle allows seniors to tour the world, or revisit their childhood home
Residents of Nova Scotia continuing care home lining up to use bicycle since it was installed two weeks ago
An Eastern Passage, N.S., continuing care home recently added a new piece of technology to its exercise equipment that's proving a big hit with the people who live there.
The "virtual bicycle" called the BikeAround is being used by residents at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre to visit their childhood homes and tour the world.
Since it arrived two weeks ago, there's been a lineup to use it.
The stationary bicycle is connected to Google Streetview and projects images of the street onto a large curved screen. Turning the handlebars of the bicycle turns the view, and peddling moves the screen view down the road.
It's the first one of its kind in Atlantic Canada and cost $22,000. The project was spearheaded by a Dalhousie University health administration student, who helped gather the funding to bring the bicycle to the home.
The staff at Ocean View say there are physical benefits to the exercise, but it's just as important to help residents start conversations about the places that are significant to them.
Many people are choosing to take the virtual bicycle to their childhood home, says Patti Lane, Ocean View's director of innovation and accountability.
"A lot of the time, people that have memory difficulties, the earliest memories are what remain. And so if you do put in your childhood home that's most often when you're reminiscing and talking about the past," she said.
"That's when you're oftentimes able to have those really meaningful conversations."
Watch two Ocean View residents try out the virtual bicycle
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.