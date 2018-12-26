Man accused of drunk driving, assaulting police officer, paramedic

A 58-year-old man from Eastern Passage, N.S., is facing a slew of charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being pulled over on Christmas Eve.

According to a release from Cpl. Andrew Joyce of the Nova Scotia RCMP, officers got a call about a van driving erratically on Waverley Road in Dartmouth shortly before midnight.

After members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police pulled the male driver over on Wright Avenue, he allegedly refused a breath test, assaulted a police officer, and uttered threats.

Joyce says the man also assaulted a paramedic who attended the scene, but neither their injuries nor the officer's injuries were serious.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found cannabis, a large amount of ammunition, and two long guns — one of which was loaded.

The 58-year-old driver will appear in court at a later date to face a number of charges, including impaired driving, flight from police, unsafe storage of a firearm, assault, and uttering threats to kill.