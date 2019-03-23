New
3 dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Eastern Passage
RCMP say the vehicle caught on fire after crashing on Cow Bay Road early Saturday morning.
All 3 people died at the scene of the crash, say police
Three people are died after a vehicle caught on fire after crashing in Eastern Passage, N.S., early Saturday morning.
RCMP say they received a call at about 1:30 a.m. about a vehicle on fire off of Cow Bay Road.
Police say the three occupants in the vehicle died at the scene.
A section of Cow Bay Road was closed as RCMP carried out an investigation, but the stretch of road has since reopened.
The cause of the crash is ongoing.