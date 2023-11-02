Construction worker seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Eastern Passage

A construction worker was seriously injured after getting hit by a pickup truck in Eastern Passage last week.

Halifax District RCMP say the worker had been painting yellow traffic lines in a construction zone on Main Road on Friday night when he was hit by a Toyota Tacoma. Police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the construction worker, a 59-year-old man, was taking to hospital by Emergency Health Services with serious injuries.

In a news release, police said the driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man, "did not suffer injuries but was exhibiting signs of impairment."

Police say the driver was "safely arrested" and taken to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples that registered alcohol content above legal levels.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m. He faces charges of impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

