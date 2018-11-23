Inverness County bookmobile shuts down after 'unexpected resignation'

The Eastern Counties Regional Library in Cape Breton has put the brakes on the bookmobile in Inverness County as it considers how to improve and modernize library services.

"It sounds dire, but it's actually a positive thing," said Laura Emery, CEO and chief librarian. "There was an unexpected resignation and that provided us with an opportunity to stop and really consider what we're doing for the future."

The bookmobile is a van that travels to communities, allowing people to browse through the collection and check out books on the spot.

Emery said the library has limited funds and they cannot afford to provide new community programming in rural Inverness while maintaining the mobile service.

"It's not just about getting a book these days, its also about learning and computer access and community programming," she said. "So, unfortunately we don't have the money to keep doing what we are doing and also look at the future."

New library strategy in the works

Emery said the library is in the early stages of consultations with the public and the County of Inverness to develop a library strategy for the county.

In the meantime, people who were previously served by the bookmobile and cannot access one of the library branches in Port Hood, Margaree Forks or Mabou can order books and have them delivered by mail through a six-month pilot project based out of the Port Hood Library.

Users can request materials online selecting the Inverness, Judique, Whycocomagh, Chéticamp or St. Joseph du Moine locations and the items will be mailed to the address listed on their account.

For users that do not have access to the internet, they can call the Margaree Forks, Mabou and Port Hood branches.