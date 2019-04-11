What's open and closed this Easter weekend 2020 in the Halifax area

To help you plan your Easter Weekend, CBC has an overview of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region.

Transit

Changes to Halifax Transit are being implemented over the long weekend. It should now be used for essential travel only.

Alternating seats will be blocked off, reducing capacity by about 50 per cent depending on the model of bus.

The caution tape previously at the front of the bus separating the driver from passengers will be replaced with a yellow cord as a barricade. Additional signs will be in place showing which seats are reserved for passengers with mobility needs.

Ferries will be limited to only 25 passengers per trip, while food and drink will be also be banned on them to cut down on litter.

These measures are being made to address COVID-19 concerns.

Buses will run on a reduced schedule on Good Friday. Buses will run on the regular schedule Easter Sunday and Monday.

The Woodside ferry will not be operating all weekend and Monday.

The Alderney ferry will not operate on Good Friday but will run on reduced hours on Easter Sunday.

Groceries

Sobeys: Closed Friday and Sunday. Stores are open Saturday and Monday with reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to COVID-19.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Friday and Sunday. Stores are open Saturday and Monday with reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to COVID-19.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gateway Meat Market: Open all weekend.

Local Source Market: Closed due to COVID-19. Online orders for the weekend are sold out.

Costco: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday.

Walmart: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday.

Drugstores: Some pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, are open but have limited hours. Check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Malls

Closed Friday and Sunday. Open reduced hours Saturday and Monday due to COVID-19.

Halifax public libraries

All branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waste collection

Residential curbside collection will proceed as usual on Monday. Curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Fri., April 10, will occur Sat., April 11.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the municipal recycling plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Good Friday, April 10 and Easter Sunday, April 12, but will be open for regular operating hours on Saturday, April 11 and Easter Monday, April 13.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free due to COVID-19 concerns.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 call centre will be open all weekend and Monday.