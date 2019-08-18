Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

East Tracadie man dies after tractor rolls on him

CBC News

An East Tracadie, N.S., man died Saturday night after a tractor he was repairing on the side of the road rolled onto him, police say.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a fatal incident on East Tracadie Road in Monastery around 8:25 p.m., RCMP said in a press release on Sunday. 

"He was behind it and sort of under it," said RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce. "And it was a bit of a slope, like a gentle slope, and I guess it rolled backwards."

Joyce said the incident remains under investigation.

