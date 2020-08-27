Skip to Main Content
Crews battle wildfire in East Pubnico
Crews battle wildfire in East Pubnico

Crews with the Department of Lands and Forestry and local fire departments are battling a wildfire between Highway 3 and Highway 103 in East Pubnico.

Highway 103 closed between exits 31 and 32

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry said this fire in East Pubnico was "being held" and evacuations were paused. (Twitter/Lands and Forestry)

In a tweet, Lands and Forestry said the 103 is closed between exits 31 and 32.

The department initially said the Yarmouth Emergency Management Organization was moving people from homes, but as of 4:30 p.m., it tweeted that the fire was "being held" and evacuations were paused.

