Crews battle wildfire in East Pubnico

Crews with Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry and local fire departments are battling a wildfire between Highway 3 and Highway 103 in East Pubnico.

In a tweet, Lands and Forestry said the 103 is closed between exits 31 and 32.

The department initially said the Yarmouth Emergency Management Organization was moving people from homes, but as of 4:30 p.m., it tweeted that the fire was "being held" and evacuations were paused.

EAST PUBNICO: Lands and Forestry and local fire departments and crews are responding to a wildfire on Highway 3 in East Pubnico, Yarmouth Co. Yarmouth EMO is evacuating homes in the area. Hwy 103 closed between exit #31 and #32. Further updates will be provided. <a href="https://t.co/NBheXnZvNN">pic.twitter.com/NBheXnZvNN</a> —@NSLandsForestry

