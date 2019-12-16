RCMP investigating suspicious death in East Preston

RCMP investigators are at an address in East Preston, N.S., in connection with the suspicious death of a 45-year-old man.

The Mounties say police were called to Dartmouth General Hospital late Sunday evening after a man was brought there with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police say the incident is believed to have happened at an address on Brooks Drive in East Preston.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau would not elaborate on the cause of death. She said the medical examiner is conducting an investigation.

On Monday, an RCMP command truck was stationed on the street and a driveway was blocked off with yellow police tape.

A special investigations unit is leading the probe into what happened, with help from the forensic identification section and a Halifax Regional Police dog unit.

Police said the man died in hospital. (Jack Julian/CBC)

