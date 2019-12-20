East Preston wants help to make community safer for pedestrians

People who live in East Preston want changes that will make it safer to walk in their community.

Tammy Ewing was part of a delegation that made a presentation to a budget meeting of Halifax Regional Council this month.

"We have been historically overlooked," said Ewing. "This community has been waiting decades to overcome these challenges."

The delegation played a video showing the difficulties of getting children from the local day care across Highway 7.

There is no sidewalk or crosswalk and the speed limit is 70 km/h.

The community has a grant to design a multi-use greenway. The cost of the project is estimated to be $300,000 to be completed in four phases.

Seeking financial assistance

Ewing said the group wants financial assistance to "implement phases" of the project.

Highway 7 is under provincial control. But the local councillor said that should not rule out municipal assistance.

"We do have the ability to cost share any highway improvements," said Coun. David Hendsbee.

Other councillors said East Preston is not the only rural community that needs help with pedestrian safety.

Coun. Waye Mason asked for a report on the creation of a program to address the need for paved shoulders, crosswalks, sidewalks and greenways. Mason said there is federal and provincial funding available.

"We got $25 million for bike lanes on peninsula Halifax," said Mason. "If we had a $25-million program for rural pedestrian safety we could address between five and seven of the biggest issues in rural communities."

