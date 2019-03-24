New
Man dead after dump truck submerges in East Preston river
A 64-year-old man is dead after the dump truck he was driving became submerged in the Partridge River in East Preston, N.S.
RCMP say they responded to the call just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
The local fire department was able to remove the man from the truck. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead there.
The investigation into the single-vehicle crash is ongoing.
This accident is the latest in what was a deadly weekend on Nova Scotia's roads. A vehicle caught fire and crashed in Eastern Passage early Saturday morning, killing three people, while a crash in River Philip on Friday night left one man dead after his vehicle left the road and struck a pole.