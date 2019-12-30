Pedestrian, 76, dead after being struck by vehicle in East Margaree

A 76-year-old man from East Margaree, N.S., is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot last Thursday in his home community.

RCMP say the pedestrian was struck in a parking lot of a seniors complex on East Margaree Road around 10 a.m.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, but he later died there.

The driver was not injured.

RCMP are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision to call them at 902-224-2050 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

