Eastern Canadian ports ready for return of rail service

Two major eastern Canadian ports are gearing up for the return of rail service following weeks of protests and blockades that shut down freight train traffic in the region.

The most significant sign business is returning to normal took place in Montreal late Monday afternoon when Montreal Gateway Terminals — a rail, trucking and shipping hub — rescinded a force majeure it declared last Thursday because of the blockades.

A force majeure is a contract provision that allows a party to suspend or terminate performance of its obligations when circumstances beyond its control arise.

Montreal Gateway president Michael Fratianni said the decision was taken after talks with the railway and after the Belleville, Ont., blockade on the CN line was cleared.

"We felt there was significant equipment available in the rail system," he tells CBC News.

Shippers were warned to immediately remove all rail cargo at the Gateway facilities.

Anything sitting — dwelling, in port lingo — more than five calendar days would incur storage charges effective Tuesday.

With the force majeure rescinded the penalty was not imposed.

Halifax waiting for rail return

Port of Halifax container terminals remained open during the disruption but cargo destined for export out of Halifax did not reach the port and cargo landed for inland markets was stranded on the docks.

Halifax Port Authority spokesperson Lane Farguson said container terminals strategically placed cargo so it can be quickly loaded onto rail and moved inland.

"What we've been doing over the last few days is really focusing on those recovery efforts so that when the trains start to move again we'll be in the best position we can be to start to move cargo through our international gateway facilities," Farguson said.

One long-time shipping line calling at Halifax decided to bypass two regular stops in Halifax this week.

Atlantic Container Line diverted that cargo to U.S. ports in order to get it to midwest markets.

Port workers urged to keep calm in case of more protests

While the key blockade at Belleville was cleared on Monday, protests continue to pop up.

Halifax stevedores are on notice to avoid confrontation should demonstrators return to the port to protest over the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in British Columbia and other Indigenous land claims.

The Ceres Container terminal in Halifax was the scene of a brief and peaceful blockade by demonstrators earlier this month in a show of solidarity for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation, whose hereditary chiefs oppose the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline through northern B.C.

The Halifax Employers Association — representing shipping lines and agents in the Port of Halifax — sent a notice to longshoremen's union locals on Feb. 20 warning future protests could lead to blockades, slowdowns and other disruptions in the workplace.

"Please advise your members not to engage, confront or attempt to intimidate any protestors, nor are they to refuse to cross any protest lines if they are able to do so safely or by avoiding them all together," HEA president and CEO Richard Moore said in the notice obtained by CBC News.

"Such action could result in disciplinary action up to and including termination. Anyone not reporting for work as ordered shall not be paid in accordance with the principle of 'no work, pay,' unless otherwise determined by management."

