Minor earthquake shakes homes, alarms residents in Dartmouth

Some people in the Montebello neighbourhood of Dartmouth were startled Sunday evening by a minor earthquake.

Natural Resources Canada says the earthquake registered 2.6 on the Richter scale.

"It is very unlikely that an earthquake of magnitude less than 5 could cause any damage," the agency states on its website.

Halifax Fire spent approximately an hour searching the Waverley Road area, but said no damage and no injuries were reported.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release it received several 911 calls from people who said their homes were shaking, and many reported hearing a loud noise that some on social media described as an "explosion."

"The event was reported as being felt the [most] strongly near Lake Mic Mac, Waverley Road, Montebello Drive and Caledonia Road," the police said in the release.

