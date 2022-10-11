'Long overdue': Nova Scotia early childhood educators get pay raise
Wages to increase to between $19.10 per hour and $21.67 per hour
Nova Scotia's minister of education and early childhood development says substantial raises for the province's daycare workers are "long overdue."
Becky Druhan told reporters today most of the 2,600 employees in the province's early childhood education sector will get pay raises of about 30 per cent, retroactive to July 4.
Daycare operators had long complained that the child-care sector was in a labour crisis and couldn't attract employees because of the uncompetitive wages.
Druhan says the wage increase is attached to the July 2021 daycare agreement between Nova Scotia and the federal government, adding that the province will pay $65 million annually for daycare wages, up from $25 million.
The federal government will cover $35 million a year for the new pay structure.
She says wages for early childhood educators will increase to between $19.10 per hour and $21.67 per hour, depending on the employee's level of training.
