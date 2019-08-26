Cheap, zippy and unregulated: E-scooters in Halifax operate in legal grey zone

Electric scooters are popping up around downtown Halifax, but there isn't much in the way of regulation for them.

In fact, Nova Scotia's Motor Vehicle Act doesn't mention them.

"Innovation is happening faster and faster," said Max Rastelli, owner of Segway Nova Scotia, a company that rents out e-scooters.

"Months at a time, one year at a time, you get new innovative products. And the regulators, the folks that make up the rules and bylaws for cities and jurisdictions, they struggle to keep up."

The scooters can travel up to 20 kilometres per hour, and can be rented with a smart phone and a credit card for 25 cents per minute. That's about $3 from the waterfront to the Public Gardens.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said traffic laws will be updated to account for e-scooters, but added it's too early to say what the rules will be or when they will be in place.

Max Rastelli is the owner of Segway Nova Scotia, a company that rents out e-scooters in Halifax. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Rastelli has 32 scooters available for rent. He said it's "kind of a small fleet as we do this soft introduction to the city."

Other cities have hundreds of scooters on the street, and sometimes it causes traffic issues.

"This is what we want to try to avoid in Halifax," Rastelli said. "And this is what the city is trying to avoid. Let's educate people. Let everybody understand what the technology is about. And let's figure out where people should park them"

Samuel Rad is the owner of Worthington Hotels. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Samuel Rad, owner of Worthington Hotels and the Garden Food Bar & Lounge, offers parking for Rastelli's scooters.

"They are very comfortable, they are very convenient, they're very reasonably priced.... Overall, scooting around the city, I don't think there could be any device better than e-scooters," Rad said.

