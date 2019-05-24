Halifax council to consider allowing e-scooter, e-bike rentals

A Halifax city councillor wants the municipality to get ready for the arrival of electric-bike and electric-scooter sharing systems.

Generally, these devices are equipped with GPS and activated using a smartphone app. They can, in theory, be left anywhere and be tracked and picked up for recharging.

Proponents say the vehicles reduce motor vehicle traffic and improve urban mobility, while detractors see them as a dangerous scourge that clutters streets and other public places and endangers pedestrians.

"There hasn't been a lot of interest from bike-share companies, but there's actually a couple of private e-scooter companies that are very interested in coming to Halifax in the next year or two," said Coun. Shawn Cleary.

Regulations needed, says councillor

He raised the issue at a transportation committee hearing on Thursday. He said Halifax needs to figure out where the e-scooters or e-bikes would be allowed to be picked up and dropped off, and what fees should be charged, if any.

"We need to have the rules in place," said Cleary.

Coun. Sam Austin agreed that the municipality would need to consider some new bylaws.

"My experience from being in Paris recently is the darn things are scattered willy-nilly all over the sidewalk," he said. "There's an obstacle on every block."

Motion for staff report approved

Cleary's motion asking for a staff report was approved, which will include looking at what bylaw changes might be needed.

Montreal already has a company that provides e-bikes and e-scooters for people to pick up and drop them off across the city. In Waterloo, Ont., there is an e-scooter pilot project that has seen 18,000 trips since November 2018.

The Ecology Action Centre issued a news release in support of new municipal rules, which said e-bike and e-scooter businesses provide a more environmentally-friendly option for citizens to get around without needing a car.

