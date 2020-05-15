Final search in river reveals no new information about missing Truro boy

The active search for three-year-old Dylan Ehler has ended, but the police investigation into his disappearance will continue.

Ehler was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets in Truro, N.S., on May 6. Search and rescue teams have focused their efforts in and around Lepper Brook and the Salmon River, where they found a pair of the boy's boots.

Ground search and rescue teams, the Truro Fire Service and a provincial dive team took advantage of favourable water conditions on Friday to explore an area of deep water in the river, Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil said at a news conference.

MacNeil said the area was previously too dangerous for divers to search thoroughly because the water was "raging so quick."

But the water was clear on Friday.

"They were able to get in there and do a really good thorough search," MacNeil said.

No new evidence was found and MacNeil said search efforts have now been exhausted.

Investigation still open

MacNeil said the police force will continue its missing person investigation.

He said police were actively monitoring social media and conducting interviews. Active search efforts could resume if new information warrants it, he said.

"There are things going on behind the scenes that aren't an overt search but the investigation is very much active and very much ongoing."

MacNeil said investigators still do not believe there was any foul play in Ehler's disappearance.

Earlier this week, investigators launched a mannequin of approximately the same height and weight as the boy and monitored its route, in case Ehler did fall in the water.

MacNeil said the test was helpful, but didn't elaborate.

"It revealed a few things that the team has been looking at."

MacNeil discouraged any unauthorized searches by members of the public. He said untrained searchers pose a risk to themselves and others, and much of the property around the waterways is privately owned.

