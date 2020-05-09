3 months after Dylan Ehler went missing, his parents renew plea for tips

Almost three months after toddler Dylan Ehler went missing in Truro, N.S., his parents are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

The three-year-old boy was playing in his grandmother's yard when he disappeared on May 6.

Search and rescue teams found his boots nearby within hours of his disappearance. The search initially focused around Lepper Brook and the body of water it feeds into, Salmon River.

The active search for Ehler lasted almost two weeks, but there has been no trace of him since.

His parents, Ashley Brown and Jason Ehler, believe their son was kidnapped.

Brown said she wants to keep their son's name and face in the public's mind.

Ashley Brown and Jason Ehler remain hopeful their son will be found alive. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

"We're begging for people to keep their eyes and ears open to help find him," she said.

A $10,000 reward for information was established, using money that came from a crowdfunding campaign. Ehler's parents said it did not lead to any credible tips.

The reward originally had an expiration date of July 15 in order to get people to come forward quickly. The reward amount was recently increased to $15,000 and does not have an expiry date.

Ehler's parents said the money is being held in a trust account.

Truro police have said investigators do not believe there was any foul play in the toddler's disappearance.

Brown said she remains hopeful Ehler is alive.

Search and rescue crews in the Salmon River in Truro look for Ehler on May 7, 2020. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"All we have are boots, so that gives us hope that he's still out there," she said. "We haven't found a body or anything else, like any other clothing, any shred of him."

As the family searches for answers, Dylan's parents said they've had to take additional security precautions after receiving death threats and vitriol online.

"It's extremely stressful to say the very least," Brown said. "It makes it hard for us to go out. It makes us feel like people are looking and judging."

Anyone with information is asked to call Truro police at 902-895-5351.

