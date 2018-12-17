Dwayne Samson, captain in 'murder for lobster' case, gets full parole

The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to a Cape Breton man convicted in what became known as the "murder for lobster" case.

Dwayne Samson, 48, of D'escousse, N.S., is serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Phillip Boudreau, 43, of Petit-de-Grat, N.S.

His co-accused, Joseph James Landry, 71, was convicted of manslaughter and is serving a 14-year sentence.

Samson was the captain of the lobster boat Twin Maggies when he and Landry retaliated against Boudreau for allegedly interfering with their lobster traps.

Boudreau was shot, gaffed and dragged out to sea in 2013. His body was never recovered.

Last June, the parole board granted Samson a six-month day parole to a half-way house.

In its decision earlier this month to extend that to full parole, the parole board said Samson "used this time productively; spending time with family, working around your property, and preparing for the upcoming fishing season."

Samson is permitted to return to his home to live with his wife and children.

His only condition is that he have no contact with victim's family.