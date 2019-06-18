2 arrested after alleged threat at Eastern Shore school

A school in Sheet Harbour, N.S., was briefly locked down on Tuesday afternoon as police responded to an alleged threat of violence.

Doug Hadley, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said a teacher at Duncan MacMillan School overheard two students talking about a possible threat.

RCMP received a call from someone at the school at 12:38 p.m. about the threat.

The school was locked down for two hours while police investigated.

Two people were taken into custody.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke wouldn't share details about the nature of the threat and didn't have information about the ages of the two people in custody.

Duncan MacMillan serves students in grades primary to 12.

MORE TOP STORIES