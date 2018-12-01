Dumping Day goes ahead in lucrative lobster fishing area after 8-day delay

Crews in part of Nova Scotia's largest and most lucrative commercial lobster fishery dumped their traps Tuesday, launching the season more than a week late because of weather-related delays.

The start of the commercial season in southwest Nova Scotia, known as Dumping Day, was staggered this year, with Lobster Fishing Area 33 starting on schedule last Monday, while Lobster Fishing Area 34 was delayed.

Fishing vessels and crews in LFA 34 have been waiting on standby, and finally got the go-ahead Monday evening to take to the water early Tuesday. They departed around 4 a.m.

"We were just sitting and waiting," fisherman Lex Brukovskiy told CBC at the Meteghan Wharf before departing. "So all we've got to do now is untie the ropes and let 'er go."

LFA 34 fisherman Lex Brukovskiy departed from the Meteghan Wharf for Dumping Day Tuesday morning. (CBC)

It isn't unusual for the lobster fishing season to be delayed for safety concerns due to high winds or dangerous sea state, but Brukovskiy said he's never seen a delay as long as this year's.

It's a stressor for many in the industry because it eats into what is usually the most fruitful part of the fishing season.

"As the water is cooling off, the catches are going to be slowing down ... every day counts," Brukovskiy said.

The commercial season in LFA 33 and LFA 34 is open from the last Monday in November until May 31, but Brukovskiy pointed to Christmas, Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day as some of the most important selling dates.

This year's late start has prompted some fishers to call for a change to the rules around Dumping Day. Brukovskiy said he'd like it be set a week earlier to allow for time to find the best weather.

