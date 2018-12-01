Lobster fishery finally underway in southwestern N.S. after weather delays

Shrouded in darkness, hundreds of fishing boats left the wharves in communities across western Nova Scotia early Saturday morning for the first day of lobster fishing season.

Dumping Day, the day fishermen drop their traps into the water, is often regarded as one of the most dangerous days of the fishing season, since boats are loaded full of traps and ride lower in the water than usual.

Dumping Day usually occurs on the last Monday of November in this area.

But safety was priority over the past week, as representatives of fishing associations, with consultation from the federal Fisheries Department and Environment and Climate Change Canada, decided to postpone the start of the season due to high winds and rough seas in some areas of LFA 33 and 34.

Lobster fishing areas 33 and 34, which include the coast from just east of Dartmouth, N.S., down the South Shore all the way up to Digby, comprise Canada's largest commercial lobster fishery. According to DFO, fishermen in the area last year recorded landings worth $502 million, about 57 per cent of total Canadian lobster landings.