Dump truck driver, 55, dies in South Shore crash

A 55-year-old man from Hebville, N.S., died in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Branch, N.S., on Friday morning.

First responders were called to the scene at 8:35 a.m. RCMP say the man was driving a dump truck that left Lower Branch Road and landed in a ditch.

The man was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A collision reconstructionist was sent to the scene to investigate, but it's not clear what caused the crash.

Lower Branch Road was closed for several hours on Friday morning, but has since reopened.

